Police say they are investigating the vandalism that happened at the Allen home.

ALLEN, Texas — Two Allen ISD students, including a star high school quarterback, have left the district after an incident involving racist vandalism at their home.

Police confirmed the incident happened at the home of now-former Allen High School quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and that an investigation is underway.

Further details on the vandalism were not released.

Allen ISD also confirmed that it received forms to withdraw Hawkins Jr. and his brother, Maliek, from Allen High School and the district.

Hawkins Jr. is a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024 who has already garnered interest from colleges such as Oklahoma, Arkansas and Alabama, according to 24/7 Sports.

His father, Mike Sr., played in the NFL from 2005 to 2009 and had stints with several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys.