Alcohol-to-go sales may go on ‘forever’ in Texas, Governor Abbott says

Restaurants have been allowed to sell to-go drinks and deliver alcoholic drinks or mixes since March, as long as they follow the rules.

If you’re not ready to return to restaurants just yet, you can still get adult beverages to-go or even delivered to your home.

The TABC says restaurants can continue to sell booze-to-go and deliver it, as long as they follow the rules.

Governor Abbott took it a step further in a Tuesday night tweet: “Alcohol-to-go sales can continue after May 1. From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever.”

Restaurants have been allowed to sell to-go drinks and deliver alcoholic drinks or mixes since March, under these guidelines:

Alcohol must be in manufacturer-sealed container.

Alcohol must be accompanied by a food order.

Distilled spirits must be in containers no larger than 375 milliliters.

Customers must be at least 21 years old.