Alcohol-to-go sales may go on ‘forever’ in Texas, Governor Abbott says

Restaurants have been allowed to sell to-go drinks and deliver alcoholic drinks or mixes since March, as long as they follow the rules.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on April 14.

If you’re not ready to return to restaurants just yet, you can still get adult beverages to-go or even delivered to your home.

The TABC says restaurants can continue to sell booze-to-go and deliver it, as long as they follow the rules.

Governor Abbott took it a step further in a Tuesday night tweet: “Alcohol-to-go sales can continue after May 1. From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever.”

Restaurants have been allowed to sell to-go drinks and deliver alcoholic drinks or mixes since March, under these guidelines:

  • Alcohol must be in manufacturer-sealed container.
  • Alcohol must be accompanied by a food order.
  • Distilled spirits must be in containers no larger than 375 milliliters.
  • Customers must be at least 21 years old.

It's not official yet but stay tuned, Texans!

