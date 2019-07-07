AUSTIN, Texas — Alamo Drafthouse will be offering moviegoers the chance to donate to help with immigrant legal services as part of ticket purchases throughout July.

Customers buying tickets through drafthouse.com or its app in the month of July will have the option to add $1, $3 or $5 to their tickets as a donation to RAICES, the largest immigration legal services organization in Texas.

The theater chain says it will match every dollar donated, to a certain level. The program is similar to last year’s initiative, which raised more than $116,000 to benefit local PBS stations.

RAICES's mission is to promote “justice by providing free and low-cast legal services to under-served immigrant children, families and refugees.” The organization has a staff of 130 attorneys, legal assistants and support staff working to provide services such as representation and legal assistance.

RAICES says in 2017 it closed 51,000 cases at no cost to the client.

