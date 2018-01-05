AUSTIN -- The Austin ISD Board of Trustees appointed Ashley Gonzalez as the new police chief Monday night, AISD confirmed.

According to AISD, the district held a nationwide search and conducted several interviews and screenings before hiring Gonzalez.

"Based on his expertise, years of experience and accomplishments, Ashley Gonzalez's name stood out among the candidates. Particularly, his ability to lead a department, his extensive training in school safety and his reputation as being trustworthy and transparent brought him to the forefront," Superintendent Paul Cruz said. "We wanted to ensure we had the best person for the job and the best fit for Austin ISD."

In his new role, Gonzalez will be responsible for maintaining and enforcing policies, directives, standards and laws of the school district and the state of Texas. He will also oversee the district's full-time police officers, including school resource and patrol officers.

"I am eager to use my experience to provide the highest level of safety here in Austin ISD, for both the students and the dedicated teachers, staff, and facilities that serve them," Gonzalez said. "The goal is to allow each student to have the most excellent educational experience that I know Austin ISD seeks to provide, and to allow each member of this community to feel safe, included, and heard. I know Austin ISD already has a dedicated department of police officers doing this important work every day, and I am excited to lead and work alongside such professionals as we serve and protect this special community together."

Gonzales will be leaving his post as the deputy chief of police of Norwalk, Conn., where he oversaw school resource officers, led and managed the administrative divisions, and oversaw a budget of nearly $2.4 million. He previously served the Norwalk Police Department as a patrol officer, detective, sergeant and lieutenant.

AISD said he has spent much of his career serving Norwalk's youth, including establishing a Special Victims Unit, expanding the School Resource Officer program and developing specialized detectives to investigate internet crimes against children.

Gonzalez has earned an associate's degree in criminal justice, a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration, and is now pursuing his master's degree in criminal justice.

