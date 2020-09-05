No one hurt after plane makes emergency landing at SA International Airport

Authorities say the pilot was the only one on the craft.

SAN ANTONIO — Multiple emergency vehicles responded to San Antonio International Airport Friday evening when an airplane was forced to make an emergency landing, and ended up in the grass off the runway, according to city officials.

An aviation spokesperson for the city told KENS 5 that the aircraft's pilot was the only soul on board; they were not injured when the plane landed around 9 p.m.

Details on why the plane was forced to land remain unclear.