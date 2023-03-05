Texas A&M mourns loss of 3 current students who died over the last week

19-year-old Andrew Henges was killed on Saturday, April 29, when he fell from a balcony in New Orleans, our sister station KAGS reported.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Three Texas A&M students have died over the last week, the university confirmed in a statement Wednesday.

The Aggies died in unrelated incidents over the past few days, according to Joe Ramirez, the Vice President of Student Affairs.

19-year-old Andrew Henges was killed on Saturday, April 29, when he fell from a balcony in New Orleans, our sister station KAGS reported. Henges was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and a "proud Aggie," his family said.

"This past Saturday, April 29th, we lost a beloved brother of ours, Andrew Henges. His passing is and will always be unbelievably tragic, but the impact he had on the men of this fraternity and everyone he knew outside of it is far from that. Andrew was soft-spoken but carried a heart of gold — one that deeply cared for others.

He was known to be humble, selfless, loving, strong, and proud. This fraternity is terribly saddened by the death of our brother, Andrew, but we are forever thankful for the wonderful memories that he left for us all.

Rest In Peace beautiful soul. Rah rah," said the Fraternity in a post on their Instagram account.

Henges' family said he was majoring in biology and planned to attend medical school and become a neurosurgeon.

"Many things about Andrew never changed, including his personality, his spirit, his moral compass, and his wit," his obituary said. "He possessed the ability to complete any task he started with laser focus and was incredibly disciplined."

Henges' funeral will be held on Saturday, May 6, in Beaumont.

The names of the other two students who died have not been released to the public.

Read full TAMU statement.

"It is with great sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that three of our students have died in unrelated incidents over the past few days.

To their families and friends, we extend our sincere condolences, and want you all to know that you are in our prayers and that the Aggie family grieves with each of you. We recognize the profound loss and far-reaching extent to which these deaths have affected those who loved and knew these students.

As we mourn their deaths and struggle to understand the overwhelming loss of our fellow Aggies, let’s honor them by checking in and supporting one another during this difficult period.

Do not hesitate to reach out to your fellow Aggies and provide support and comfort to one another as we all cope with the loss of these Texas A&M students. I strongly urge our campus community to remember that Texas A&M’s Counseling and Psychological Services is always readily available to help students through difficult times like this.

Students also can connect through the MySSP app for free and confidential professional counseling via app, phone and web. Please reach out if you need them – they are there to help you.

Again, we offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of those students we have lost in the past few days, and we stand ready to support all who are affected by this tragic loss.

These three students will be remembered at the first Silver Taps in the Fall. We are the Aggies, the Aggies are we. True to each other, as Aggies can be."