Outside a quiet duplex in Plano sits the motorcycle of a retired handyman determined to keep riding.

“Crazy” Ed Edwards is known for his funny hats, but the way he really gained a reputation was by saving lives.

Every week, for the past 20 years, in the parking lot next to a fast food chicken restaurant, Ed has offered motorcycle safety practices all at his own expense. More than 1,000 bikers of all skill levels, have gotten better because of him.

In November, Ed suffered a serious stroke. While it didn’t impact him physically, part of his brain was completely wiped out.

Today, he has trouble reading even the most basic words.

“Keith, kit, k--,” he said, reading off flash cards, attempting to pronounce the word kite.

Ed Edwards, known as "Crazy Ed," rides his motorcycle during one of his weekly motorcycle safety practices in Plano.

Sean Giggy

But the hardest thing to comprehend was the thought of never teaching those practices again.

“There’s people that get hurt and killed,” he said. “And this helps them.”

Ed wiped a tear from his face. His passion is that deep.

The stroke has stolen most of Ed’s cognitive function, but what it left behind was a blessing.

About a month after the stroke, Ed realized that everything he knew about motorcycles was still there.

Every week, he still comes out for practice, making sure every biker stays safe on the road.

He may have forgotten how to read and write, but nothing with motorcycles ever disappeared. Ed said he feels blessed.

“Very blessed,” he said. “I want to see people get better, to be able to do this stuff.”

The stroke may have taken a toll on his mind but, clearly, it couldn’t steal the compassion in his heart.

WFAA features: