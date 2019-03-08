An active shooter has been reported near a mall in El Paso, TX according to police.

The El Paso Police Department tweeted Saturday that an active shooter was present near the area of Hawkins and Gateway East in El Paso. Police urged people to stay clear of the area around Cielo Vista Mall.

No further information was immediately available. It is unknown whether anyone has been shot or injured. Police have said that the area is still active.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.