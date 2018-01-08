WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — An accused Austin-area bank robber has been arrested after police say identifying information left behind at the scene of the crime led to his arrest.

According to court documents, police responded to reports of a robbery at the Chase Bank at 12858 North US Highway 183 in Williamson County on Friday at 3:40 p.m. An employee there reported that she was working the teller line when she was approached by a man, later identified as Eric Maurice Hegger, 31.

The teller reported that Hegger gave her a bank slip with handwriting on the back that read, "I need $10,000 now." She said she asked the man if he had his debit card or identification with him because she had seen him in the bank earlier that day filling out a bank slip. He reportedly told her he had a gun. Although the teller she said did not see the weapon, she stated she feared for her safety, told him she had to push some buttons to get out the money, and handed him the cash.

The bank manager later reported that Hegger had been seen around 10:30 a.m. that day filling out a bank slip for $10,000 and giving it to a teller. The manager said the teller requested identification from the man, but the card he gave the teller did not appear to match his identity, nor did the social security number he provided match any customer on record.

After asking the man to come back with correct information, bank staff said he exited the bank but left behind the bank slip he attempted to cash with his name, Eric Hegger, written on it.

On Friday, the Austin Police Department responded to another reported bank robbery at a Wells Fargo located at 13749 North US Highway 183 in Williamson County. There, a teller had pressed the panic button. When police arrived, documents state Hegger was still inside the bank, apparently wearing similar clothes as reported from the prior robbery -- a dirty white shirt, baggy blue jeans, and brown unlaced boots.

Police said Hegger admitted to robbing the Chase Bank on July 27 and handing a note to the teller demanding $10,000. He said he told the teller he had a gun but stated he did not actually have one on his person. Hegger was charged with robbery by threat, a second-degree felony.

