Abbott announced the state will investigate the claims about Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, blaming the Biden administration for a "lack of planning."

SAN ANTONIO — Speaking near the Freeman Coliseum grounds where hundreds of asylum-seeking children and teenagers are being temporarily sheltered this week, Gov. Greg Abbott called on the Biden administration to shut down the housing operation “immediately” after he says the state has received complaints pointing to abuse and a lack of resources for those staying at the complex.

“These problems are a byproduct of President (Joe) Biden’s open-border policies and the lack of planning at the fallout of those disastrous policies,” Abbott said.

Specifically, Abbott said officials at Texas Health and Human Services and the Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services have received “very credible allegations” children at the facility are being sexually assaulted; inadequate staffing to safely supervise children at the facility premises; that some children “are not eating throughout the day”; and that facility workers aren’t separating COVID-19-positive children from the rest of the minors at the site.

TX @GovAbbott just alleged federal facility in SA for unaccompanied children is "a health & safety nightmare"; says HHSC/DFPS received child abuse complaints.

▪️didn't say who made allegations

▪️wants investigation + children to be moved

@kens5

Abbott didn’t elaborate on who submitted the alleged complaints to state agencies, but implored the Biden administration to move the children to other “federally-run facilities.” At least one of the complaints is contrary to what local officials have said about protocols at the facility; last month, county leaders told KENS 5 they were planning to separate those who test positive for COVID-19 from everyone else. Doctors with the Centers for Disease Control are staffed at the complex and monitoring children for COVID symptoms.

I'm asking @TxDPS & TX Rangers to investigate allegations of child abuse & neglect inside the Freeman Coliseum migrant child facility.



Biden's open border policy caused this crisis. I'm calling on the administration to shut down the facility immediately. pic.twitter.com/wbjiB6lVzR — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 7, 2021

In the meantime, the governor added, members of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers will “immediately begin investigating these allegations.”

A source not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told KENS 5 Bexar County deputies were called to the Freeman Expo Hall for a report of sexual abuse. Last month, Sheriff Javier Salazar said his office would have no part in providing security at the facility.

A source not authorized to speak publicly on the matter tells me the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was called to the Freeman Expo Hall for a report of sexual abuse. This comes after the sheriff said his agency would have no part in detaining migrant kids.

The sheriff said he would not comment following the governor's allegations.