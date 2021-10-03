Gov. Abbott adds ERCOT billing error correction as emergency item for legislative session

The item, which is added for the 87th Legislative Session, includes "any inaccurate excessive charges and any issues regarding ancillary service prices."

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced he is adding an emergency item to the legislative session to correct ERCOT billing errors as a result of the deadly winter storm.

The item, which is added for the 87th Legislative Session, includes "any inaccurate excessive charges and any issues regarding ancillary service prices,” the governor said in a statement.