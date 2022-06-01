Abbott calls for special legislative committee after Uvalde school shooting

The governor listed five topics in his letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan, including firearm safety and social media.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking state leaders to form a special legislative committee in the wake of last week's mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

In a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan, Abbott outlined topics the committee should consider.

"I request that these committees review what steps previous legislatures have enacted, what resources the State has made available to local school districts, and make recommendations to the Legislature and the Executive Branch so that meaningful action can be made on, among other things, the following topics to prevent future school shootings:

- School safety

- Mental health

- Social media

- Police training

- Firearm safety

It is important the process begin immediately," Abbott wrote.

The request falls short of growing calls from some Texas House Democrats for Abbott to call a special legislative session.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, made the call for the session to change existing laws.

“To make sure we have a special session on about four issues — number one, raise the age limit to 21 on just like handguns. Number two, we limit magazine capacity. Number three, red flag laws. We absolutely need them. Number four, waiting period huge. It’s important," Gutierrez said last week.

Abbott said last week that existing laws would not have stopped the rampage in Uvalde.