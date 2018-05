HOUSTON -- If you're hanging on to an old Mega Millions ticket, check your numbers!

Wednesday is the last day to turn in the $2 million winning ticket sold last year in McAllen.

The numbers are 10 - 22 - 42 - 61 - 69, Mega Ball 3 and Megaplier 2.

The winning ticket matched five of those numbers.

