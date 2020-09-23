7-year-old Elizabeth Barclay was abducted and killed in 1979. Now investigators are hoping for help

Elizabeth Lynne Barclay was taken in Oct. 1979. Her remains were found a couple months later. Since then, investigators haven't been able to get a break in the case.

AUSTIN, Texas — The remains of 7-year-old Elizabeth Lynne Barclay were found on the side of a rural Texas road in 1979. Her death has not been solved and the Texas Department of Public Safety is hoping an increased reward will help them find out what happened.

DPS is offering a $6,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the child's death.

Known information:

On Oct. 23, 1979, Barclay, age 7, was walking with her younger brother and friend in the 2900 block of West Northwest Highway in Dallas when they were approached by a black man. The man, who was 30 to 35 years old at the time, was driving a dark-colored vehicle with a trunk lid that wouldn’t close all the way. The car stopped and the man got out of the vehicle. A witness said the man grabbed Barclay and struck her several times as he carried her back to his car. It was the last time she was seen alive.

In December 1979, Barclay’s remains were found on the side of a rural road in Van Zandt County. After a lengthy investigation by the Dallas Police Department, the case stalled. About a year ago, the Texas Rangers reopened the investigation. Anyone with information about the homicide or the identity of the offender is urged to come forward. Today, the offender would likely be over 70 years old.