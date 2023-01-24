7 people killed in crash in Comal County, DPS confirms

A little before 6:30 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to the crash at FM 2722 which is half a mile north of Buffalo Springs Road in Comal County, officials say.

Officials said that the driver of a black F-150 crashed head-on into a Chrysler Aspen. The driver and passenger inside the F-150 were killed and five people, including the driver, two adults, and two juveniles were killed in the Aspen. One juvenile in the Aspen survived the initial crash, but was taken to the hospital in critical condition.