The two suspects hit the man until he fell to the ground then stomped on him repeatedly.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for suspects involved in the assault of a 64-year-old man who was beaten in the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17 at the Whataburger restaurant on Dowlen Road.

Officers say people in a white BMW with no plates hit the man until he fell to the ground and then stomped and stepped on him. The victim received multiple injuries as a result of the assault.

The two suspects in the vehicle appear to be a man and woman.

Officers say the driver removed a gun from under his seat and placed it in his waistband, but he didn’t display the weapon.

This investigation is ongoing. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story.