HARDIN COUNTY, Texas -- A a 6-year-old child is dead after two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler temporarily shut down I-69 in both directions Tuesday evening.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a Lexus crossed into the path of a semi-truck and flipped multiple times from the collision and stopped in the ditch.

The driver of the Lexus, 37-year-old Jason Abernathy of Woodville, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital with serious injures, but the passenger,his 6-year-old son, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 43-year-old male from Longview, did not have any visible injuries but was taken to the hospital for observation.

Alternate lanes of Hwy 69 are currently being used, but drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

GET NEWS ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From Hardin County Sheriff's Office...

At approximately 4:30p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on US 69 in Hardin County. The crash occurred in the Village Mills community.

Preliminary reports indicate that a 2003 Lexus passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on US 69. A Ryder truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling northbound on US 69. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Lexus crossed the center median, traveled into the northbound traffic lane and was struck by the 18-wheeler. The impact of the collision caused the Lexus to rollover several times before coming to rest in the ditch.

The driver of the Lexus, a 37-year-old male from Woodville, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger of the Lexus, a minor child, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace TJ Hall at the scene. At this time, Troopers have not confirmed the identity of the child.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, a 43-year-old male from Longview, did not appear to be injured, but was taken to a local hospital for observation.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Safety (DPS) can confirm that the crash on US 69 claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy from Woodville. The child was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace TJ Hall at the scene. The child’s name will not be released.

The driver of the Lexus, 37-year-old Jason Abernathy of Woodville, sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

Abernathy was the deceased child’s father.

At this time, alternate northbound and southbound traffic lanes on US 69 are being utilized while crash debris is being removed from the roadway. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

© 2018 KBMT