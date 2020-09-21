DPS: 4 killed when plane tries to make emergency landing in east Texas

The plane flew out of Austin and was headed towards Louisiana.

Four people were killed in a plane crash Sunday in Leon County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the plane flew out of Austin and was headed towards Louisiana.

During the flight, the pilot called in for engine trouble and attempted to make an emergency landing at Hilltop Lakes Airport but missed the airstrip and crashed.

Four people, all from the Louisiana area, were on board the plane and died as a result of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is leading this investigation.

Check back for updates.