3 Houston men charged after Austin jewelry store was robbed and security guard was shot

The suspects are accused of stealing Rolex watches and other jewelry worth over $200,000 from Korman Fine Jewelry.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three Houston men faced a federal judge in Austin Thursday on charges related to a violent armed robbery at an Austin jewelry store last week.

A security guard was shot during the May 7th robbery at Korman Fine Jewelry.

Darius Limar, Sonnier, 21, Wallace Diaveon Charles, 20, and 18-year-old Tye Joseph-Phillip Gobert are each charged with: one count of interfering with commerce by robbery; one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery; one count of using, carrying and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and one count of onspiracy to use/carry a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Sonnier is accused of shooting a jewelry store security guard in the abdomen during the robbery. The guard survived and is recovering from the gunshot wound and blunt force trauma to the head.

A female employee was also struck in the back of her head with a gun, according to federal investigators.

They say the defendants and other suspects stole Rolex watches and other items worth over $200,000 from the store and caused an additional $150,000 in damage.

Austin Police officers arrested Sonnier, Charles and Gobert in the vicinity of the jewelry store shortly after the robbery. They're still looking for the other robbery suspects.

If convicted, all three suspects could get up to life in federal prison.

The FBI and the Austin Police Department are investigating this case with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Anyone who has information about this robbery or the other two suspects in this case is asked to contact the FBI at (210) 225-6741 or the Austin Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Devlin is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.