3 dead in plane crash on Bryan airfield runway

One person survived the crash and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

BRYAN, Texas — Three people were killed in a plane crash Sunday on a runway in Bryan. Another person survived the crash and was taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The crash happened at Coulter Airfield around 2:30 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was a Piper PA24 plane. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

KAGS-TV Chief Meteorologist Christopher Nunley was at the airfield shortly after the crash and captured video of the wreckage.

An airplane has crashed at Coulter Airfield in Bryan. Hearing 3 people were killed and 1 person is in critical condition. More to come on KAGS. pic.twitter.com/lZtVEdxi1i — Christopher Nunley, Ph.D. (@chrisnunley) August 30, 2020

People are being told to avoid the area during the investigation.

This is a developing story. As soon as we have more details, we'll post them here.