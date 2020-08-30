3 dead in plane crash on Bryan airfield runway

BRYAN, Texas — Three people were killed in a plane crash Sunday on a runway in Bryan. Another person survived the crash and was taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.
The crash happened at Coulter Airfield around 2:30 p.m.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it was a Piper PA24 plane. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.
KAGS-TV Chief Meteorologist Christopher Nunley was at the airfield shortly after the crash and captured video of the wreckage.
People are being told to avoid the area during the investigation.
This is a developing story. As soon as we have more details, we'll post them here.