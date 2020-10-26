The person inside the vehicle saw him filming and began shooting at the group, according to police.

A homicide investigation is underway after a 21-year-old was shot in the neck overnight Friday and died, Dallas police said.

According to authorities, around 3 a.m. Friday near the 2700 block of Howland Street, 21-year-old Angel Juarez was walking with a group when he started to film a "suspicious-looking vehicle" near a bar.

At that point, the person inside the vehicle saw and began shooting at the group, according to police. Juarez was struck in the neck.

Police said he was transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, police learned Sunday.

Another person who was shot in the foot was also transported to the hospital. Authorities said no suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective E. Montenegro, at 214-671-3624 or e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com in reference to case number 189161-2020.