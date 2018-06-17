ROTAN, Texas – Two Central Texas men have been identified as victims of a small plane crash in West Texas.



The Texas Department of Public Safety says 33-year-old Dallas Lee McMahon, of Austin, and 38-year-old Jay Robert Liesbon, of Burnet, were killed when their single-engine aircraft plummeted into a canyon on a ranch outside Rotan on Friday.



Fisher County Sheriff Alan Arnwine says the plane hit a power line. It took authorities on an all-terrain vehicle nearly two hours to reach the site in a rugged area.



Rotan is about 100 miles southeast of Lubbock.

