SAN ANTONIO -- An 18-wheeler carrying 55 people was stopped and investigated on the north side of San Antonio Tuesday night.

The male driver of the truck has been arrested.

Officials in unmarked vehicles were at the scene, which was reported in an alley adjacent to Laurelhurst Drive inside Loop 410 at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The San Antonio Fire Department rescued the people, which included a few children, all of whom were preteens or older. Some of the people were treated by EMS for minor injuries. Five people were transported in via ambulance to a nearby hospital. Officials say the injuries happened as the people got out of the truck.

The remaining 50 people are being taken to a detention center.

Update: the scene is clearing. We’re still waiting for additional info. from SAPD hopefully later this morning. pic.twitter.com/2M8CaR7Vpv — Roxie Bustamante (@RoxieBTV) June 13, 2018

Officials say the truck was air conditioned and the people had water in the trailer, but they were hungry.

"This was a totally different situation from the last time we had this," SAFD Chief Charles Hood said, referring to an incident last year where some smuggling victims died after being found in a trailer on the southwest side. "This is not like last time, when we had a bunch of body bags. There are agents at the hospitals talking with people. We are compassionate and providing good care. Each person has been medically screened."

An representative from the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) was on hand to advocate for the peoples' right to legal counsel.

"We help people seek asylum," said Jenny Hixon, RAICES Director of Education and Outreach. "We need to be humanitarian. We need to do something that is consistent with our values. We must show dignity and respect. We don’t know where they are going. There are lots of detention centers around South Texas."

At this time, officials have not said where the people were from or where they were going.

© 2018 KENS