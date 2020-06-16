x
13-year-old catches 11.5 ft tiger shark in Port Aransas

Micah Harless from Weatherford, TX, caught it while aboard the Dolphin Charter boat.

13-year-old Micah Harless from Weatherford, TX, caught an 11.5 foot tiger shark while aboard the Dolphin Charter boat out of Port Aransas. The shark's total weight was 884 pounds. 

A 36 hour trip led to this big catch.

