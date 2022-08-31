K9 sniffs out more than $11.8 million worth of cocaine hidden in shipment of baby wipes at US Border

It happened at the Colombia-Solidarity bridge that connects Texas and the Mexican state of Nuevo Laredo over the Rio Grande.

NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas — On Friday, US Customs and Border Protection seized $11.8 million dollars worth of cocaine from a truck that was supposed to be carrying only baby wipes.

Officers initially sent the trailer truck for a second inspection.

Then, officials say a canine and "non-intrusive" inspection turned up nearly 2,000 packages containing roughly 1,500 pounds of alleged cocaine.

