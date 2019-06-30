ADDISON, Texas — Ten people — eight passengers and two crew members — are dead after an airplane crashed into a hangar shortly after taking off Sunday morning at the Addison Municipal Airport, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed.

The entire plane was destroyed by fire, Federal Aviation Administration officials said. No survivors were left on board, an official with the Town of Addison said.

The type of plane is reported to be a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air, a multimillion dollar aircraft with high-end finishes. The plane that crashed Sunday was manufactured in 2017. The plane reportedly did not have a black box, but did have electronic recording equipment that could explain what happened.

The crash reportedly happened when the plane veered to the left, rolled over and clipped the hangar. The plane was headed to St. Petersburg, Fla., officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday night that they can't confirm a tail number on the plane because the plane recently changed ownership.

Officials have confirmed that there was no one else in the hangar at the time of the crash. This crash was deadliest Texas plane crash since Sept. 12, 1991, when 14 people died in Eagle Lake on a plane headed to Houston.

At 2:31 p.m., Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted that families of those onboard the aircraft are being notified. Officials said all family members of the deceased had been notified as of Sunday night.

As of Sunday night, the investigation has been turned over to the NTSB.



The medical examiner told WFAA that there will likely not be any identification of victims until Monday.

