ADDISON, Texas — Ten people are dead after an airplane crashed into a hangar shortly after taking off Sunday morning at the Addison Municipal Airport, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed.

The entire plane was destroyed by fire, Federal Aviation Administration officials said. No survivors were left on board, an official with the Town of Addison said.

The type of plane is reported to be a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air.

Officials have confirmed that there was no one else in the hangar at the time of the crash.

At 2:31 p.m., Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted that families of those onboard the aircraft are being notified.

The National Transportation Safety Board is on the scene and the investigation will be turned over to them tonight, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.