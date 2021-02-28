Volunteers help clean homes damaged by winter storm

“We don’t have the supplies. We don’t have the people or the supplies to fix it," homeowner Melissa Thomas said.

HOUSTON — It’s been more than a week since the power turned back on, but many families are still dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm.

Luckily, volunteers were out Saturday to helping to clean out many of these homes.

For Melissa Thomas, it’s been only four years since her home flooded during Harvey.

“Now I just finished buying back all the furniture, and getting everything set up and now this," Thomas said. “I still don’t have my water on because I have a lot of pipes and collapsed ceilings.”

“We brought blankets down and we slept in front of the fireplace downstairs. It was like really, really cold inside the house. And that was all we had," Thomas said.

But the nightmare only began when it turned back on.

“We, all of a sudden, started hearing stuff like busting around and then there was just water, everywhere. It was just falling in on top of us through the bathroom, living room, through the dining room, through the bedroom upstairs. It collapsed and fell all over the bed, and i haven't had water since," Thomas said.

She’s tried getting help.

“We don’t have the supplies. We don’t have the people or the supplies to fix it," Thomas said.

But she had no luck until she applied through FEMA.

All of a sudden, they were there.

“Before I know it, they were calling to come and help me. To clean up the mess that I can’t do myself," Thomas said.

As a non-profit collaboration of local churches, The Restoration Team has helped muck 16 homes in the last five days.

“Just helping neighbors piece things back together," Executive Director of The Restoration Team Trevor Barnett said. “Right now, The Restoration Team is focused on clean up and drying out. Just trying to get things to where its clean and sanitary while they wait out for FEMA assistance or insurance.”

And for Thomas, finally having this help means the world.

“It’s overwhelming to see that this many people took the day off from their Saturday that they could be enjoying with their family to come help me. It just feels so good. I feel so loved right now," Thomas said.