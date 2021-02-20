From water and food to busted pipes: Here are some resources for you

Mayor Sylvester Turner has also announced he's creating a relief fund for seniors and those without the means to pay to repair damage to their homes.

HOUSTON — Houston’s Office of Emergency Management has been flooded with calls for help to their 3-1-1 line, and the city says the Public Works Department has gotten nearly 5,000 calls for burst pipes alone.

So from pipes, to water to food, we're looking at all the resources available to you.

It’s the winter storm that most of us will never forget, but one, so many are still dealing with.

In the search for food, many restaurants around town are starting to come back to life and grocery stores are stocking up as well.

“We have 1500 trucks on the roads today. Almost 200 in the Houston region alone. That is akin to what we do Thanksgiving week," Director of H-E-B Public Affairs for Houston Lisa Helfman said.

H-E-B says if you go to their stores, they will have food.

“H-E-B has food. We are not without. We just might not have everything on your grocery list," Helfman said.

In addition, the Houston Food Bank and Fort Bend County Judge KP George will be giving out food and 910 Brand Lane in Stafford, Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

In partnership with the Houston Food Bank, Houston ISD will be assisting our families with food box distributions on Saturday, February 20, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Barnett Stadium

And when it comes to water, city-wide distributions are happening on a daily basis.

Saturday, you can find bottled water at the Astros Youth Academy from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. And on Sunday, Astros players and the Astros Foundation will hand out jugs of water at 2 p.m. at Butler Stadium.

Lastly, many Houstonians are having to deal with busted pipes.

For that – you’ll need a plumber.

Readyharris.org has resources where you can report your damage and there’s a link to the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners where you can search for your plumber to make sure they are licensed.

If you have insurance, reach out to them immediately and start documenting everything with photos and videos.

If you don’t, still document, but Gov. Greg Abbott says they’re working with FEMA to get you help. He also says plumbers will be coming from out-of-state to help with demand.

