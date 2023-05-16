Just in time for summer!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new splash park at Texas State Aquarium will be ready in time for the summer!

The new park will replace the old splash pad area, which has been a popular feature at the Aquarium since 2011. The new space will be 15,000-square-foot and is "designed to mimic the aquatic and terrestrial habitats of the Caribbean and the animals that reside there," a statement from the Aquarium said.

Aquarium officials said the $2.8M project will be three times the size of the previous splash park and will include all custom water features, such as a multi-level slide play structure which includes 3 large slides, and a 350-gallon water dump feature.

3NEWS got a sneak peak of the construction for the park on Tuesday.

The park's tall slides and smaller spray features will appeal to all youth, from toddlers to tweens.

The new H-E-B Splash Park will be located on the right side of the Aquarium’s main ramp, behind the ticketing booth.

There will also be an area for parents with 30 tables with umbrellas for lounging, a Dippin Dots station, snacks, drinks, and a mobile ordering food service from the Pepsi Shoreline Grill, the Aquarium’s main restaurant.

