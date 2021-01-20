TSU debate team congratulates Biden, Harris in powerful performance during 'We Are One' inauguration event

"Now, more than ever, we must all come together."

HOUSTON — The renowned Texas Southern University debate team gave a powerful performance ahead of Wednesday’s presidential inauguration during a virtual event broadcast across the nation.

It’s tilted “Democracy Prevails” and was performed at the “We Are One” inaugural celebration honoring the resiliency, heroism and culture of Black Americans.

TSU was one of seven Historically Black College and Universities invited to participate.

The fiery ode honoring incoming President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, who is the first woman and first person of color elected to the second highest position at the White House. She’s also the first graduate of an HBCU to hold the title.

It highlighted what this moment in history means for America, especially it’s minority communities.