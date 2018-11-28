HOUSTON - All students, faculty, and staff at Texas State University are being told to evacuate campus, including all dorms, due to a bomb threat, Houston Police say.
TSU tweeted out they received word from the Houston Police Department that a threat had been made toward the school.
HPD confirmed it was a bomb threat made on campus.
All classes were also canceled Wednesday afternoon.
Details are very limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
