HOUSTON - All students, faculty, and staff at Texas State University are being told to evacuate campus, including all dorms, due to a bomb threat, Houston Police say.

TSU tweeted out they received word from the Houston Police Department that a threat had been made toward the school.

HPD confirmed it was a bomb threat made on campus.

All classes were also canceled Wednesday afternoon.

Details are very limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Police have the entrances to @TexasSouthern shut down as they direct students off campus. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/dmjaQBb1eQ — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) November 28, 2018

All TSU students, faculty, and staff are urged to leave campus, including the dorm. — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) November 28, 2018

Due to a threat received from Houston Police Department, classes at Texas Southern University are cancelled and campus is being evacuated. — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) November 28, 2018

