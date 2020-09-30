Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off this weekend with new COVID-19 precautions

With more than 60 acres to play with, there's plenty of room to space out. And in the places you can’t, you'll be asked to wear a mask.

HOUSTON — The Texas Renaissance Festival is officially opening this weekend, but at 50 percent capacity. That means instead of the normally 45,000 visitors they can get each day, the festival can only host half that.

From the extravagant costumes, to the elaborate entertainment, The Texas Renaissance Festival is officially on this year. Huzzah!

It'll have all your favorite features from last year. The only thing missing this year is the crowds.

“We put a lot of things in place to make certain that there’s a lot of space for folks to remain socially distant and enjoy themselves," said general manager Joseph Bailey.

With more than 60 acres to play with, Bailey said that gives everyone plenty of room to space out. And in the places you can’t, you'll be asked to wear a mask.

“Bring a mask, and if you’re in a place where you can’t socially distanced, you’ll be reminded to wear it," Bailey said.

And you won’t be alone. All of the staff and entertainers will be wearing masks as well. And in true RenFest fashion, there will be contests.

“Show their creativity, come with a mask they design," Bailey said.

In addition, they’ve posted signs, added more than 200 sanitizing and hand-washing stations and even mask-break areas. They’ll constantly clean high-touch spaces and sanitize everything every night.

And finally, tickets will be "day specific" and must be purchased in advance.

It’s a timeless Texas tradition finding it’s way in a new world.