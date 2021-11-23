Building burns to the ground at Texas Renaissance Festival overnight | No other structures affected

No word yet on whether this will affect operations at the festival.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — One of the buildings at the Texas Renaissance Festival burned to the ground in Grimes County early Tuesday.

The festival is located at Todd Mission, about 59 northwest of Houston.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Department said the fire is out and no one was hurt. A KHOU 11 News crew spotted fire crews at the scene a short time ago.

KHOU 11 News was told a building, in the festival's Italian Village area, burned to the ground, but fortunately, it did not spread to other structures.

