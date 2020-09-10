Multiple booths catch fire at Texas Renaissance Festival

TODD MISSION, Texas — A food booth at the Texas Renaissance Festival caught fire on Friday. The fire then moved to two other food booths.
Firefighters from Plantersville/Stoneham, Magnolia, Todd Mission, Whitehall, Tri-County and Rolling Hills Fire Departments helped put out the fire. The crews and the festival workers are now cleaning up the space.
The three booths that caught fire were destroyed. Two others had damage, but were able to be saved. No one was hurt.
Officials say the Texas Renaissance Festival is still set to open on Saturday. Follow the very latest on this story from our sister station, KAGS-TV in College Station.