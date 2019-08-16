GALVESTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers said Friday there will be no criminal investigation into the arrest of a man who was tied to a rope by mounted officers in Galveston earlier this month.

Donald Neely's Aug. 3 arrest garnered attention across the county, as he was seen attached to a line and walking down a street between two mounted officers' horses.

Activists have demanded the Galveston Police Department release body camera footage from the arrest.

Galveston Police Chief Vernon L. Hale, III apologized "for this unnecessary embarrassment" and said the officers showed poor judgment.

He said "this technique of transportation during arrests" was immediately suspended.

The Galveston District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday it is working with Neely’s defense attorneys on an agreement that might get him mental health treatment, rather than paying a fine or serving jail time for a criminal trespassing charge.

