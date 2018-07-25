HOUSTON - The Texas Rangers are investigating an apparent suicide at the Harris County Jail.

Officials say 61-year-old Eldon Lee Jackson, an inmate at the jail on 1200 Baker Street, was found unconscious in his cell just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say Jackson had a piece of cloth tied around his neck, and he was affixed to a table.

Jackson was transported to Ben Taub Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The official cause of death is pending an autopsy completion by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

According to authorities, records indicate a Harris County detention officer checked on Jackson in his cell less than 20 minutes before he was found unconscious. Jail staff is required to make visual contact with each inmate every 30 minutes.

Jackson was booked into the Harris County Jail April 15 on felony charges of burglary, arson, violation of a protective order and assault of a family member. Jackson had been assigned to a private cell because of a court order banning him from having access to a telephone.

