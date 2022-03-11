Texas Rangers execute search warrants at Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's office

HOUSTON — State authorities executed search warrants Friday morning at the offices of at least two members of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's staff, KHOU 11 News has learned.
Texas Rangers were at the offices inside the Harris County Administration Building, sources told KHOU 11 News.
The sources also said the investigation is related to an $11 million vaccine outreach contract that was canceled by Hidalgo late last year.
A spokesperson with the Harris County District Attorney's Office confirmed the warrants were issued but gave no other details.
“A judge signed search warrants, which are legal authorization to search for and seize potential evidence of a crime," Dane Schiller with the Harris County District Attorney's Office said. "Out of fairness for all parties involved, we have no additional comment at this time.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.