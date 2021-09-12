Gov. Abbott prepares state to support local officials during Tropical Storm Nicholas response

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has order the Texas State Operations Center to increase its readiness to Level II, or escalated response, starting Monday at 9 a.m. in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicholas.
Nicholas is project to bring intense rain to southeast Texas, including the Houston and Galveston areas, starting Sunday night through the most the week. Level II readiness means Texas is prepared to assist local officials with storm response.
TIMELINE: Find the latest updates regarding Tropical Storm Nicholas, including warnings, watches and models. KHOU 11 meteorologists tell us where the tropical system will have the most impact and how it will develop through the week.
The slow-moving storm could lead in severe flooding for several counties, especially those along the coast. According to his office, the state resources on standby along the Gulf of Coast, from Beaumont to the Rio Grande Valley, ahead of potential flooding.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said her and the governor's office have discussed preparations ahead of Nicholas.
The governor activated the use of several tactical vehicles and teams for high-water and ground rescue, as well as aircrafts.
Officials said resources have been rostered for potential activation if needed, such as the Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Department of Public Safety and Public Utility Commission.
Harris County and Texas are urging local residents to make preparations and to stay turned to their local emergency management officials for updates.