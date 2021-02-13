'Rest easy, hero': Texas officials, first responders react to death of Dallas police officer

DALLAS — Updated at 11:50 a.m. Saturday with the name of the police officer.
Texas officials and fellow first responders are sharing their condolences after a Dallas police officer was killed Saturday morning.
Officials said Officer Mitchell Penton was helping at an existing crash scene near North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane when he was struck by a suspected drunken driver.
Penton was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He had been with the police department since 2019, officials said.
A few hours after the crash, Chief Eddie Garcia posted a video on social media of fellow first responders paying their respects to the officer who was killed.
"Rest easy hero. We'll take it from here," Garcia tweet says.
Since that tweet went out, dozens of elected officials and other law enforcement agencies have posted on social media, letting the Dallas Police Department know that their thoughts are with them.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued the following statement Saturday morning:
"Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the Dallas Police Department officer who was killed in the line of duty this morning," said Governor Abbott. "This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while serving and protecting our communities. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up the officer's family and the entire Dallas Police Department in prayer during this difficult time."