Local

'Rest easy, hero': Texas officials, first responders react to death of Dallas police officer

A few hours after the crash, Chief Eddie Garcia posted a video of fellow first responders at the hospital paying their respects to the officer who was killed.
Credit: Eddie Garcia / Twitter
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia shared a video of first responders are paying respects for the officer killed Saturday morning.

DALLAS — Updated at 11:50 a.m. Saturday with the name of the police officer. 

Texas officials and fellow first responders are sharing their condolences after a Dallas police officer was killed Saturday morning. 

Officials said Officer Mitchell Penton was helping at an existing crash scene near North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane when he was struck by a suspected drunken driver.  

Penton was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He had been with the police department since 2019, officials said. 

A few hours after the crash, Chief Eddie Garcia posted a video on social media of fellow first responders paying their respects to the officer who was killed. 

"Rest easy hero. We'll take it from here," Garcia tweet says. 

Since that tweet went out, dozens of elected officials and other law enforcement agencies have posted on social media, letting the Dallas Police Department know that their thoughts are with them. 

Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones

Attorney General Ken Paxton

Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon

Garland Police Department

Governor Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott issued the following statement Saturday morning:

"Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the Dallas Police Department officer who was killed in the line of duty this morning," said Governor Abbott. "This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while serving and protecting our communities. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up the officer's family and the entire Dallas Police Department in prayer during this difficult time."

Grapevine Police Department

Frisco Police Department

Fort Worth Police Officers' Association 

Former Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo 

Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey

Red Oak Police Department

