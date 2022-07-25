Police found her car parked in a parking lot on the 11700 block of I-10 Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas mom who was last seen leaving her San Antonio home on her way to work has been found dead inside her car, SAPD confirmed Monday.

Chrissy Lee Powell, 39, was missing for nearly three weeks before she was found in her car parked on the 11700 block of I-10 by a security guard Saturday around 6:45 p.m.

The security guard said her car, a 2020 Nissan Rogue, had been parked in the same location for about a week. He approached the car after reporting a foul odor coming from it and found her body in the front passenger seat, and called 9-1-1.

Responding officers checked the vehicle and confirmed there was a body inside.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner arrived and transported the body to perform an autopsy and identify the remains. No trauma was observed, according to officials.

Her purse with identification was found inside the vehicle.

Powell's family was notified. Her mother shared on Facebook that she was heartbroken.

Update: My beautiful daughter, Christina Powell, has been found, deceased. I am heartbroken. Thank you all for your prayers. Posted by Claudia A Mobley on Monday, July 25, 2022

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.