HPD: One person killed while crossing street near Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON — One person was killed in a crash near the Texas Medical Center Saturday night.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. near Holcombe Boulevard and Staffordshire. According to Houston police, the person who was killed was crossing the street and was struck and killed by an oncoming car.

According to police, the driver did stay on the scene.

At this point, we don’t have any more information or the identity of the victim. This is a developing story. We’ll bring you any new information on KHOU.com and our mobile news app.