AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to join KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman Thursday to field questions about masks, business capacity and the winter storm.

At 5:30 p.m., KVUE and Statesman reporter Tony Plohetski will host an interview with Abbott on KVUE's YouTube channel. You can also watch in the video above when the stream begins. At 6 p.m., tune in to KVUE News to catch analysis and a recap of the interview.

Effective March 10, Gov. Abbott's new executive order lifts coronavirus restrictions such as business capacity limitations and face mask mandates. Texas is officially joining 15 other U.S. states that do not have mask mandates.

Gov. Abbott first announced the statewide mask mandate on July 2, meaning Texans were required to wear masks in public for a total of about eight months during the pandemic, which began in the state in March 2020.

Despite Abbott's new order, many businesses in Austin are still requiring masks. Here's a growing list.

The governor has also been under fire, along with other politicians and leaders, for his handling of the Texas winter storm. Millions were left without power and, in the aftermath of the storm, many were also without clean water.