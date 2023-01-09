Remember that Lotto Texas ticket bought in Pearland worth $6.25 million? It's been claimed

The ticket was for the August 30 drawing. Texas Lottery said someone came forward to collect.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PEARLAND, Texas — Late last month, a Lotto Texas ticket was sold in Pearland worth $6.25 million. That jackpot has now been claimed, according to the Texas Lottery.

The winner -- identified as a Houston resident -- bought the ticket at the Kroger on Shadow Creek Parkway, just west of 288.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers. Those numbers were 6-11-16-21-25-32.

According to the Texas Lottery, the cash value option was picked when the ticket was bought, meaning the winner will receive $3,584,452.28 before taxes.

The person with the winning ticket opted to stay anonymous.

According to the Texas Lottery, this was the second Lotto Jackpot winner of August and the fifth in 2023.

Related Articles Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Texas is $2 million richer