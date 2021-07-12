Gov. Greg Abbott asks Texas Rangers to investigate Texas Juvenile Justice Department

Abbott wrote the Texas Department of Public Safety asking for an investigation into TJJD after “reports of illegal behavior” with youth in a letter Monday.

Abbott wrote in a letter Monday to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) that the Office of the Inspector General for TJJD and TJJD’s Independent Ombudsmen are reporting potentially illegal behavior from certain staff members.

Abbott asked DPS Director Colonel Steven C. McCraw to have the Texas Rangers begin an investigation in the letter. He also asked for a report on the allegations following the investigation to move forward with appropriate action.

TJJD works with county juvenile probation departments to improve and manage the juvenile justice system. The agency is “caring for the youth in our system and promoting the public safety of all Texans,” according to its website.

Abbott said he expects TJJD to cooperate fully with the investigation in the letter.

KVUE reached out to the DPS and TJJD for comment. This story will be updated if received.