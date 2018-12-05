CONROE – A man is dead after a boat he was riding on Lake Conroe capsized Saturday morning.
The boat capsized near the mouth of Lewis Creek with three adults onboard, the Texas Game Wardens said.
Three friends set out on Lake Conroe from Piney Shores Marina for a fishing trip when a large boat passed by, capsizing their boat.
All three men were wearing life vests at the time, but one of them lost consciousness. He was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition before he died.
© 2018 KHOU