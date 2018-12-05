CONROE – A man is dead after a boat he was riding on Lake Conroe capsized Saturday morning.

The boat capsized near the mouth of Lewis Creek with three adults onboard, the Texas Game Wardens said.

Three friends set out on Lake Conroe from Piney Shores Marina for a fishing trip when a large boat passed by, capsizing their boat.

All three men were wearing life vests at the time, but one of them lost consciousness. He was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition before he died.

This morning on Lake Conroe, a boat had capsized near the mouth of Lewis Creek. One of the three adults aboard has died. Our prayers and thoughts are with their family. — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) May 12, 2018

#BREAKING One person killed after a boat capsizes on Lake Conoe. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) May 12, 2018

