Harris County DA invests more than $165,000 into new partnership helping sexual assault survivors

Harris County DA Kim Ogg says the office is using "forfeiture funds," or money lawfully seized from criminals, to support the Texas Forensic Nurse Examiners.

HOUSTON — The Harris County District Attorney's Office has reinvested money lawfully seized from criminals into a partnership that will bring critical resources to sexual assault survivors, according to District Attorney Kim Ogg.

The district attorney presented a check of more than $165,000 to Texas Forensic Nurse Examiners during a press conference Thursday at Rice University.

"We took what are called forfeiture funds," Ogg said. "Those are instruments of a crime left behind or seized from a criminal by law enforcement, lawfully forfeited in the courts after due process."

The money will be used for a number of tasks, but primarily making qualified sexual assault nurse examiners available on demand at seven Houston universities.

The organization will also hire and train forensic interviewers. They'll provide seminars on preventing sexual assault, support a hotline and bring other resources to victims of sexual assault.

"[Sexual assault] is one of the most traumatic crimes, in my experience as a prosecutor, that a crime victim can endure," Ogg said. "It has lasting impact not only on the crime victim, or survivor, but on their family."

Ogg said nurse examiners provided through TXFNE have proven to be more successful and better trained in gathering evidence to help convict assailants, whether through gathering physical evidence like DNA or getting victims to answer sensitive questions.

Ogg explained sexual assault survivors are often interviewed by law enforcement officers during investigations, a process that can be further traumatizing for these victims.

"The fact that we still had forensic interviews of these most sensitive topics being handled by policemen who were not necessarily trained is a gap in the system," Ogg said.

The partnership broadens the outreach of TXFNE, which already provides sexual assault nurse examiners in many criminal cases. It also brings students at the participating universities access to sexual assault examinations, help with finding legal services, support groups and treatment.

Helping sexual assault victims is a cause close to the district attorney as her own mother was abducted by a serial rapist in 1962 but managed to escape by jumping from a moving vehicle, Ogg said.

"There were no trauma informed victim services for rape victims or intended sexual assault victims back then," Ogg said. "When I became a prosecutor in 1987 [...] there were still very, very few services for sexual assault victims."

Ogg said she set out to find ways investigators could be more effective in solving sexual assault cases after learning about TXFNE and its impact.

Schools participating in the TXFNE partnership include Rice University, the University of Houston, Prairie View A&M, Houston Community College, Texas Southern University, Lee College and the South Texas College of Law.