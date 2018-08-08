HOUSTON – Fire crews from here in Texas are joining the efforts to control fast-moving fires in California. They'll join more than 14,000 firefighters already on the ground.

They'll be deploying to northern California where the largest fire in California's history continues to rage out of control. More than 455 square miles have been scorched in what is being called the largest wildfire in California's history.

The Mendocino Complex Fire has burned an area roughly the size of the city of San Antonio. It's one of almost 20 fires burning in the state.

Now, 90 firefighters and 25 fire trucks from Texas are getting ready to deploy to help battle those flames.

“This is a unique situation out in California. Those guys are tired. I mean they need some help,” Steve Gibbon with the Austin Fire Department said.

Several firefighters from Porter northeast of Houston are set to leave later this week.

Their gear getting a head start.

“The trucks are packed up. That's part of the reason that they're going now. With them going to be flying in they're going to be limited on how much they can carry so they already have their structural gear in. They've got their woodland gear in. They're packed and pumped, ready to rock and roll,” Steven Sever with Porter Fire Department said.

Firefighters from Galveston also set to deploy Wednesday morning. They'll be out there for at least 14 days.

Firefighters from this community are more than committed to help out their brothers out West.

Many firefighters from California came out here during Harvey to help, and they're ready to pay them back.

© 2018 KHOU