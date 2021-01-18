Texas EquuSearch to continue ground search for Laura Read Monday morning

Laura Reed, 34, has been missing since Saturday afternoon. She was last seen in Midtown.

HOUSTON — Texas EquuSearch volunteers plan to continue the ground search for 34-year-old Laura Read Monday near the Midtown area.

The search group began looking for Read Sunday afternoon alongside Houston police. They weren't able to locate her, but they did find her abandoned vehicle with her child alive inside at a shopping center in the 1400 block of Gray Street, according to Asst. Dir. Frank Black with Texas Equusearch.

Search volunteers will meet at that same shopping center Monday at 9 a.m. to continue to look for any signs of the missing mother.

Read was last seen at about 7 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Smith Street.

Her parents, Randy and Sharon, are hundreds of miles away in Utah and are begging anyone with any information to please come forward.

"She's a beautiful young lady, a happy lady, she's just a special person," Lacie's mother, Sharon, said. "Please help us."

Read's parents said there's no way she would have left her baby behind, so they are worried something happened.

"I had a nice chat with my daughter last night, I think it must have been right before it happened, I don't know for sure," Randy said. "The conversation just kind of ended in a weird spot, I thought they were probably having dinner and she'd message after, and then I never heard anything back.

Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch said there are no surveillance cameras in the parking lot where Read's car and baby were found and they, too, are fearing the worst as each hour goes by.

He said Sunday's search stretched across the Montrose area and so far his group has checked construction sites, inside dumpsters and put out flyers hoping it'll lead them to Read.