HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch is looking for a woman who has been missing Tuesday.

Lisa Junemann was last seen at her home on Redleaf Road. Officials said she went for a walk around noon and never returned.

She was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.

Junemann has medical conditions and does not have her medication, according to officials.

If you have seen or know about Junemann’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Department at 713-274-9181 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

© 2018 KHOU